An 11-year-old wielding a machete foiled a burglary at his Mebane home, Orange County deputies said.
The boy was home alone about 11 a.m. Friday when three people broke in and forced him into a closet while they gathered up electronics from the house, including a TV and a Playstation, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The boy was able to get out of the closet and grab a machete, which he used to strike one of the intruders on the back of the head, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said the boy, whom they did not identify, is a star baseball player.
The intruder who was struck kicked the boy in the stomach and head. The man realized he was bleeding “significantly” from being hit with the machete, dropped the electronics and fled with the two other intruders, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office warned area hospitals to look out for a man with a head wound matching the description of the intruder at the Mebane break-in.
A short time later, he showed up at the emergency department at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough, the sheriff’s office said.
Jataveon Dashawn Hall, 19, of Monroe faces charges of breaking and entering, second-degree kidnapping, interfering with emergency communications, and assault on a child under 12 in Friday’s break-in, the sheriff’s office said.
Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood called the boy a “very tough kid” who “kept his wits about him.”
“Not only did this youngster thwart the larceny attempt, he created blood evidence that very well may lead to a conviction in this case,” Blackwood said in the release. “At the same time, I want to reflect that this youngster, his family, and indeed this community, are very lucky this event did not have a tragic ending for the child.”
Hall was to be served with the charges after being released from the hospital where he was being treated for the machete wound, the sheriff’s office said.
More charges are pending against Hall and others involved in the break-in, the sheriff’s office said.