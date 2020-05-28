GREENSBORO — Four people face charges after ALE agents closed down two illegal bars on Wednesday.
Special agents began investigating after receiving complaints of illegal drug and alcohol use at a home at 918 Hackett St., N.C. Department of Public Safety said today in a news release. DPS said there had been numerous shootings, assaults and calls for service connected to that address.
While investigating, Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents said they also found illegal alcohol sales and drug activity at 917 Hackett St., DPS said.
On Wednesday afternoon, ALE and Greensboro police officers raided both sites and charged the following four people:
- George Thomas, 66, of Greensboro: Transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- Orlando Logan, 74, of Greensboro: Possess alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits; sell alcoholic beverages without ABC permits.
- Dana Hale Hampton, 59, of Greensboro: Possess alcoholic beverages for sale without ABC permits; sell alcoholic beverages without ABC permits; simple possession Schedule II controlled substance; simple possession Schedule VI controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Johnny Ellerbee, 42, of Greensboro: Unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.