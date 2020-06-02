Tajae Wakely

Tajae Wakely

 Courtesy of the Alamance County Sheriff's Office

MEBANE — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager last seen on May 27.

Tajae Wakely, 17, is considered a missing person/runaway juvenile, the sheriff's office said in a news release. 

The sheriff's office said Wakely, who is in the care of the Cumberland County Department of Social Services, was last seen about 4:50 a.m. May 27 at 2094 Haith Fuller Trail, Mebane.

Wakely's mother, who lives in Benson, has not heard from him, the news release said.

He was entered into the National Database for missing persons and a Be On the Lookout was issued, the sheriff's office said. 

The sheriff's office asks anyone who makes contact with Wakely to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments