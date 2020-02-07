ELON — Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with violating conditions placed on him as a registered sex offender.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office received a report Jan. 31 that Tony Randall McCuiston, who lives in the 3400 block of Shepherd Road, provided transportation to two young girls who live nearby. He is not supposed to be alone with minors, according to an arrest warrant.
After speaking with investigators, deputies said McCuiston admitted to committing the violation. The girls were not harmed, deputies said.
McCuiston turned himself in Wednesday night at the Alamance County Jail, where he received a $25,000 secured bail on one count of sex offender registry violation, a felony. He posted bond that evening and was released, deputies said.
Details about the outcome of McCuiston's Thursday court appearance were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office and speak with a member of the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300, or call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.
