GRAHAM — A Pelham woman has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.
At 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, Alamance County sheriff's deputies responded to Dollar General at 4775 N.C. 54 in Graham in reference to a suspicious-persons call, a sheriff's office news release stated.
On arrival, deputies encounter multiple people who appeared to be together in the parking lot, some in a vehicle.
While investigating, deputies detected the odor of marijuana and requested a K-9 officer to assist. The K-9 gave positive indication of contraband in the vehicle occupied by some of individuals.
Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered a backpack with 21.68 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, 16.6 grams of marijuana along with .46 grams of Heroin. Deputies identified the person in possession of the drugs to be Schae Nichole Grindall, 25, of 189 Loy Drive, Pelham.
Grindall was meaning to sell or distribute the methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the arrest warrant. She was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center where bail was set at $75,000.
