Updated at 12:32 p.m.
ASHEBORO — A man wanted in a double deadly shooting in Graham on Monday night was arrested in Asheboro on Tuesday morning.
Since about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers had been on the lookout for 31-year-old Justin Lynn Ramirez and the stolen pickup he was believed to be driving, according to a police news release.
At 9:03 a.m., police received information from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office that Ramirez has a relative who lived in Asheboro.
At 9:22 a.m., Police Sgt. D.L. Shropshire found Ramirez and the vehicle at a gas pump at a gas station at 776 W. Dixie Ave. After verifying the license plate number, Shropshire called for back-up units.
While Shropshire was driving through the parking lot, he saw Ramirez come out of the store and walk toward the pickup. Shropshire pulled his vehicle in front of the suspect's vehicle and got out.
Using his vehicle as cover, Shropshire then drew his weapon, pointed it at Ramorez, and told him to get on the ground.
Ramirez complied and was taken into custody.
At 10:21 p.m. on Monday, Alamance County Sheriff's deputies responded to 2092 Payne Road in Graham in reference to two people found dead from gunshot wounds, a sheriff's office news release stated. The Sheriff's Office has ruled it as a double homicide.
Updated at 10:27 a.m.
GRAHAM — A man wanted in a Monday night double fatal shooting in Graham is in custody.
Justin Lynn Ramirez, 31, was found Tuesday morning in Asheboro, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's investigators are enroute to take custody of him.
Ramirez will be returned to Alamance County and will be interviewed by investigators.
Correction: The Sheriff's Office had earlier said the victims were found in Haw River.
GRAHAM — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted in a deadly double shooting in Haw River on Monday night should be considered armed and dangerous.
At 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to 2092 Payne Road in Haw River in reference to two people found dead from gunshot wounds, a sheriff's office news release stated. This is being investigated as a double homicide.
Authorities are looking for the suspect, 31-year-old Justin Lynn Ramirez, address unknown. He is 6 feet 1, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
Ramirez is believed to be driving a stolen 1996 Dodge pickup truck with N.C. registration YC7394. The truck is beige in color with a single brown stripe down the side. It is primer in color on the front and top.
If seen, do not approach Ramirez, and call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.