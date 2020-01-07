ASHEBORO — A 21-year-old Rowan County man accused of attempting to kill a female cabdriver was shot and killed Tuesday morning after a chase across multiple counties.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Troy Chase Caster of Rockwell.
Caster was spotted Tuesday morning near his home in Rowan County, news outlets reported.
Deputies began a chase through Davidson County before officers performed a pit maneuver at the North Carolina Zoo in Randolph County about 7:30 a.m., according to Sheriff Greg Seabolt. Some TV outlets reported that the chase reached speeds of 100 mph.
Deputies opened fire on the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Seabolt said. Zoo officials said on Twitter that the shooting happened in a parking lot that was closed for the season. The zoo wasn’t open to the public at the time of the shooting but did open Tuesday.
Caster tried to shoot the cabdriver Monday, but the gun didn’t go off, WXII-Channel 12 reported. He shot the windshield of the car the woman was in and then ran away, according to the television station.
Four Randolph County sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting will be on administrative leave while the SBI investigates the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.