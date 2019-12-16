A 15-year old student at Parkland High School died Monday night after suffering an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Wright Street and Main Street in southern Winston-Salem on a report of a “fight in progress.” Upon their arrival, the officers found Olajuwon Nasir Tillman lying in the street. Tillman, who lived in the 2800 block of Patria Street, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. They were continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence early today.
Detectives will work with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to ensure that counselors are available at the school, police said.
Tillman's death is the 28th homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem this year, compared with 25 homicides in the same time frame of 2018.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.