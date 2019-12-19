Ten dollars. That’s how much three men got after they kidnapped, assaulted and robbed 17-year-old Jessy Mendez Santiago four years ago before one of the men pulled out a gun and shot Santiago 13 times. They left his nude body on the side of a road near Germanton, a Forsyth County prosecutor said Wednesday afternoon in court.
One of the men, Kevin Bernard Wright, 25, of University Parkway, took responsibility for his role in Santiago’s death on Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and armed robbery. Prosecutors said he was not the one who shot Santiago to death on March 31, 2015.
Wright was originally charged with first-degree murder.
Judge Julia Lynn Gullett of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one and sentenced Wright to a minimum of 21 years to a maximum of 26 years and three months in prison.
Lt. Terry S. Peddycord of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in court that Santiago had just gotten off work and was doing laundry when he stopped at a McDonald’s restaurant near the intersection of University Parkway and Hanes Mill Road.
He approached Wright and two other men — Jareke Tayvon Jackson, 24, and Curtis Henry Blakemore, 23 — about getting illegal drugs, either crack or powder cocaine. Santiago and the men got into Santiago’s car. Santiago drove to a nearby apartment complex. Wright and Jackson went to knock on somebody’s door but no one was home, according to Peddycord.
At that point, Jackson ordered Santiago out of the car and the three men beat him up, Peddycord said. Santiago was forced into the back of the car at gunpoint. They went to another apartment and then Blakemore drove to Memorial Industrial School Road south of Germanton.
Jackson forced Santiago to strip off his clothes and then he shot Santiago 13 times. Assistant District Attorney Jane Garrity said in court that Santiago was shot in the head, neck, torso and other places. A bullet wound to his neck was likely the fatal shot, she said.
The men left Santiago lying on the road, and he wasn’t found until after he was reported missing. Peddycord said Santiago’s body was found on April 3, 2015.
Wright and Blakemore later gave statements to investigators pointing to Jackson as the shooter. Blakemore told investigators that the three men had planned to rob Santiago and that the only thing they got from the robbery was $10, according to court testimony.
Jackson has not been able to talk much about his role in the fatal shooting. According to court testimony and documents, Jackson was shot twice in the head during an incident that happened soon after Santiago’s death. According to several safekeeping orders, Jackson has trouble communicating. After being evaluated, he has been declared incapable to proceed to trial.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said prosecutors are waiting to see if Jackson’s capacity can be restored, and once it is, they plan to prosecute him for Santiago’s murder. Charges of murder, kidnapping and armed robbery are also pending against Blakemore.
Santiago’s mother, Gudelia Mendez, sobbed as she sat between her two daughters, Emma Santiago and Marisol Santiago, and listened through an interpreter to how her son died. Later, Emma Santiago struggled through reading a statement her mother had prepared for the hearing.
Jessy Santiago was planning to go back to school and had hopes of buying a home, his mother said in the statement. The family’s life has been turned upside down by Santiago’s death, she said.
“I was robbed of all the holidays we will not spend together,” she said.
Nils Gerber, Wright’s attorney, said Wright is remorseful for his actions and cooperated fully with the investigation. Wright has indicated he would be willing to testify if Jackson is deemed capable to proceed to trial, Gerber said.
“I apologize to y’all’s family for what happened to your brother and your son,” Wright said just before Gullett handed down her sentence. “I hope y’all forgive me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.