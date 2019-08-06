GRAHAM — An Alamance County Sheriff's Office undercover operation has led to the arrest of a Kernersville man.
Randall Keith Epperson, 65, of 6295 Selwyck Lane, Kernersville, is charged with soliciting a child by computer and felony disseminate obscenity, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The investigation began Thursday when Epperson allegedly contacted an undercover officer and solicited sex acts involving a minor. The sheriff's office said Epperson agreed to meet at a Kernersville restaurant where further details of the planned sex acts were revealed to the undercover officer.
On Monday, Epperson was arrested at his residence. He was placed in the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $40,000.
Homeland Security Investigations, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kernersville Police Department assisted with this investigation.