GREENSBORO — Last Friday, more than 65 first responders were dispatched to a large disturbance involving about 500 teenagers at a city-sponsored Summer Night Lights event.
On Wednesday, city officials announced they were canceling Friday's repeat event planned at the same location.
The exact details of what transpired at the Summer Night Light's event on Friday are unclear but a video that surfaced online showed several teenagers beating and kicking a male on the floor of the gym.
City officials including its spokesman Jake Keys, police spokesman Ron Glenn and Mayor Nancy Vaughan have either not returned requests for comment or declined to comment since Monday.
Glenn said police are directing all questions to the city because the event is sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department.
Keys has not made any comments but did put out Wednesday's news release about the cancellation.
Events include fitness and cooking classes, movie nights, crafts and activities at the Sportsplex at 2400 16th St.
Friday's event was the fourth at the Sportsplex this summer, with one more planned for this coming Friday.
A brochure about the event said teenagers 13-18 could gather at the Sportsplex to dance to a DJ or play video games, indoor soccer and basketball.
"The city is committed to offering high quality programs for local youth, so in lieu of the Sportsplex event, Parks and Recreation will have extended open gym hours from 7-11 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Lewis, Windsor and Lindley recreation centers," Keys said.
The news release said that city staff will continue to evaluate the program with community partners and refresh it for the following summer.