BURLINGTON — Two children are safe after a carjacker took the SUV they were sitting in outside of Academy Sports on Wednesday night.
Police responded around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the sporting goods store at 655 Huffman Mill Road about a stolen vehicle, according to a police news release.
Officers were told that a male stole a silver 2015 Ford Explorer while it was parked in a loading area in front of the store. The owner was preparing to load recently purchased items when the carjacker ran up and took the vehicle.
The SUV owner's children, a 10-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, were in the backseat when the suspect drove away. Police said the children were released unharmed in the area of Ann Elizabeth Drive near Holly Hill Mall and Starbucks.
A witness observed this and safely returned the children to their parent at Academy Sports.
The suspect description was incomplete.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.