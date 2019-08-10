BURLINGTON — A 56-year-old Burlington man has been charged with first-degree murder in the Friday afternoon shooting death of a 49-year-old woman.
At 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting to the East Village shopping center parking lot at 2459 N. Church St, according to a police news release. Upon arrival, they found Rocio Gonzalez, address unknown, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the Alamance Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
The suspect was identified as Jose Ramon Pedraza, of 1051 Wyatt Road. He was taken into custody at 1511 Wyatt Road by police and the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office without incident. It is believed the two parties were involved in a dating relationship.
The investigation is ongoing.
Pedraza was placed in the Alamance County Jail without bail.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text a –tip method, both with possible cash rewards.