GREENSBORO — A 23-year-old man died Sunday after officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Aisjon Teasley, 23 years old, died after the shooting, police said. His next of kin has been notified.

At approximately 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of Mystic Drive. Responding officers found Teasley suffering from gunshot trauma, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is Greensboro’s ninth homicide of the year.

The city saw 44 killings in 2019, which tied the record set in 2017 for homicides in a single year.

