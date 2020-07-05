GREENSBORO — A 22-year-old Greensboro man died Saturday and three people are charged in connection with his killing, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Myles Marcel Barnes died at a hospital after he was found at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Market Street with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

On Friday, officers arrested Duane Alexander Richardson, 23; Charles Christian Richardson Jr., 22; and Sade Emonni Damon, 23; all of Greensboro. Duane and Charles Richardson are charged with first-degree murder and Damon is charged with accessory after the fact, according to the release. 

All three are being held in the Guilford County jail.

