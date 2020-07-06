Police tape
GREENSBORO— Two people were injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers were at the scene in the 500 block of Andrew Street investigating the aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

