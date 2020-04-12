Police tape
GREENSBORO — Two people suffered injuries in separate shootings early this morning, according to news releases from Greensboro police.

The first shooting was reported at 12:25 a.m. in the parking lot at Rodeway Inn & Suites, 3117 Cedar Park Road. Officers located a woman in stable condition with a gunshot injury to her leg. She was tended to by EMS workers, but refused further treatment, according to the release.

The suspects, a male and a female, left in a black vehicle, police said.

The second shooting was reported at 3:18 a.m. Officers responded to 2115 Spring Garden St. and found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim, whose gender and identity was not immediately released, was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

No suspect information was available.

Investigations into both shootings are continuing.

