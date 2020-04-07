GREENSBORO — An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he stabbed four people who were all taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officers went to a home in the 2900 block of Wildwood Drive about 12:20 p.m. and found four people with stab wounds, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Jose Freddy Martinez of Greensboro was found a short time later and taken into custody, police said in the release. Police believe the stabbing was domestic related. No additional information was provided.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments