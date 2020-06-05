Police say a man in the 5000 block of Sedge Brook Road in Winston-Salem threatened to shoot officers if they approached his home Friday morning.
Family members of Thomas Lee Meyer, 56, had obtained involuntary commitment papers. Winston-Salem Police said officers were at the home, near Kernersville Road, to serve those papers shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.
That's when Meyer made the threats.
After 10 hours, the man surrendered without incident and was taken to the closest medical facility for evaluation, police said.
