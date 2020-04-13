Updated: 2 a.m. Monday:
GREENSBORO — One man died and three people suffered injuries in four separate shootings on Sunday, according to news releases from Greensboro police.
Aisjon Teasley, 23 years old, died after a shooting at approximately 1 a.m., police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mystic Drive and found Teasley suffering from gunshot trauma, according to the release.
There was no information regarding suspects in the release.
Another shooting was reported at 12:25 a.m. in the parking lot at Rodeway Inn & Suites, 3117 Cedar Park Road. Officers located a woman in stable condition with a gunshot injury to her leg. She was tended to by EMS workers, but refused further treatment, according to the release.
The suspects, a male and a female, left in a black vehicle, police said.
The third shooting was reported at 3:18 a.m. Officers responded to 2115 Spring Garden St. and found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim, whose gender and identity was not immediately released, was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
No suspect information was available.
A fourth shooting occurred at 5:51 p.m. in the area of Fir Place and McIntosh Street. Officers located woman in stable condition with a gunshot with an injury to her leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
No suspect information was available.
Investigations into all the incidents are continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
