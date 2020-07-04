Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — One person is in stable condition after being shot Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 900 block of Wild Wolf Drive for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. They found one person with a gunshot wound who was in stable condition and was taken by EMS to a local hospital, police said.

Police said they arrested someone nearby in connection with the shooting, but did not have further details Saturday night.

