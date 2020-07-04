GREENSBORO — One person is in stable condition after being shot Saturday night, police said.
Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 900 block of Wild Wolf Drive for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release. They found one person with a gunshot wound who was in stable condition and was taken by EMS to a local hospital, police said.
Police said they arrested someone nearby in connection with the shooting, but did not have further details Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.