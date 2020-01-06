GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council will delay a vote on a resolution increasing the overall budget for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Council was scheduled to vote on the memorandum increasing the budget by $3 million at its regular meeting on Tuesday. But the city clerk's office altered the agenda Monday to move the item to the Jan. 21 meeting. City officials say the item won't be ready for review in time for Tuesday's meeting.
The city would use private contributions and other non-taxpayer funded city revenues for increased costs related to expanded services needed for architectural and engineering design and other construction complications.
The Jan. 21 vote will be a budgeting formality to allow the city to add the money.
City officials are asking the council to amend an agreement between the city and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to increase the city’s contribution. Under the new agreement, the city contribution would increase from $42.879 million to $45.874 million and the Community Foundation’s contribution would remain at roughly $42 million.
With the additional money, the center’s budget will approach $93 million — nearly $88 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs — shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors.
