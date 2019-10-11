GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council may be ready to spend $500,000 for an anti-violence program that it has been discussing for more than a year.
After a summer of violence that raised urgent calls for action from the city, the council has scheduled a vote on the Cure Violence program for its monthly business meeting on Tuesday.
City officials have been discussing the merits of the program since September 2018 and held a rare joint meeting with the Guilford County Commissioners this spring to consider joint funding for Cure Violence.
But the commissioners ultimately tabled any action on the program, and later in the summer, City Council members started talking about paying for the program alone amid cries for some kind of action in a summer that saw seven homicides in September. Those killings brought the total to 33 for the year. The city is now four homicides below last year's total of 37.
Two September victims brought out raw emotion at a special community forum the City Council held on Sept. 11.
Kendrick Gilbert Sr. spoke that Wednesday night and said he would be burying his 24-year-old son and nephew the next day. The two were shot earlier in the month during a home invasion.
Many parents whose children were lost to gun violence also spoke at the meeting at Windsor Community Recreation Center.
Some council members said then that they'd like to see the city find a way to stop the violence and that Cure Violence might offer a good way to begin.
The council voted at its last business meeting on Sept. 17 to discuss a contract for Cure Violence.
The Cure Violence initiative works in targeted neighborhoods plagued by violent crime.
Assistant City Manager Trey Davis said city and police officials are analyzing data now to target high-violence areas, but they will likely be in the Smith Homes area and the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive corridor.
"The short-term win for me is we have advocacy and we are beginning to build a much deeper level of trust with the community," Davis said Friday.
Based in Chicago, the nonprofit Cure Violence group relies on techniques to thwart assaults and killings, similar to strategies physicians use to fight epidemics.
Council members voted 8-0 on Sept. 17 to pursue the program, with Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson recusing herself. Her company, One Step Further of Greensboro, would be the local administrator of the program.
Assistant City Manager Larry Davis said Friday that the $499,654 budget would come from the city's general fund balance.
