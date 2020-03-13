GREENSBORO — Greensboro's Water Resources Department said Friday that it won't cut off water for customers who can't pay their bill during the coronavirus outbreak through the end of March.
City officials also said they will modify hours for city business during the week of March 16-20.
Michael Borchers, director of the Water Resources Department, said the city made the decision to allow people access to water for cleaning and sanitation during the COVID-19 outbreak, which can be controlled by frequent hand-washing and keeping surfaces clean.
Borchers said he expects that about 350 customers will be affected by the temporary payment forgiveness. He said he and city staff will continue to evaluate the coronavirus situation and make a future decision about whether to extend the program.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will offer a similar delay in bill payments for water customers that need it, the agency said in a Friday news release.
Greensboro also announced it is modifying its operating hours effective Monday, March 16, to Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the week of March 16-20.
"Residents are encouraged to avoid visiting City facilities, instead using other methods of handling City business, such as by phone, email, postal mail, etc. Concern for our community and employees is the City’s priority," the city said in a news release.
“We continue to follow the guidance of State and Federal officials, as we evaluate our operations and services. We are cancelling all non-essential City-sponsored public events,” said City Manager David Parrish in the news release.
