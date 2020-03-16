GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Zoning Commission will hold its Monday evening monthly meeting as scheduled.
A city news release said the meeting, scheduled for 5:30 at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Council Chambers, will also be shown on the Greensboro Television Network.
The public is invited, the news release said, but "city staff is encouraging everyone to be mindful and follow safe hygiene practices."
The city said that interested people can also email questions and/or comments to staff about agenda items until 4:30 pm to be heard by the commission.
The commission is scheduled to hold public hearings on four zoning cases.
