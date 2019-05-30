City of Greensboro government graphic
News & Record

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council will hold a one-hour work session to go over issues with the proposed city budget on Tuesday.

The 4:30 p.m. work session, to be held in the Melvin Municipal Office Building in the Plaza Level conference room, will be held one hour before the council's regular monthly meeting designed for open public comments. 

Council has scheduled a public hearing for the proposed budget after the public comment period. 

That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council's regular meeting chamber. 

This year's proposed budget of $566 million calls for a 3-cent tax property tax increase per $100 property valuation.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments