GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council will hold a one-hour work session to go over issues with the proposed city budget on Tuesday.
The 4:30 p.m. work session, to be held in the Melvin Municipal Office Building in the Plaza Level conference room, will be held one hour before the council's regular monthly meeting designed for open public comments.
Council has scheduled a public hearing for the proposed budget after the public comment period.
That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the council's regular meeting chamber.
This year's proposed budget of $566 million calls for a 3-cent tax property tax increase per $100 property valuation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.