GREENSBORO — The city wants to pitch in an another $3 million for construction of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, but not from taxpayer money.
The city could increase its contribution to construction of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts by nearly $3 million, to $46 million, if the City Council approves a request at its next regular meeting on Tuesday.
Most of the additional money would come from $2.725 million in additional non-taxpayer funded sponsorship revenues for the $90 million Tanger Center. The Greensboro Coliseum, which is managing construction and operation of the center, which opens later this year, said in a City Council resolution that the money comes from local corporations and families.
Andrew Brown, public relations manager for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, said the City Council move will essentially be an "accounting" procedure so the city can apply the money to the project.
The coliseum will announce new sponsorships on Monday morning to be added to two gifts announced in 2018 from the Schiffman and Koury families totaling more than $1 million.
The city would use most of that money and other non-taxpayer funded city revenues for increased costs related to expanded services needed for architectural and engineering design and other construction complications.
City officials are asking the council to amend an agreement between the city and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to increase the city's contribution. Under the new agreement, the city contribution would increase from $42.879 million to $45.874 million and the Community Foundation's contribution would remain at roughly $42 million.
The center will cost $90 million — $85 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs — shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors.
No taxpayer money was used on construction, said Matt Brown, coliseum complex managing director. The city’s portion will come from a combination of ticket fees, parking revenues and a tax on hotel rooms.
The venue already has sold 15,814 season seat memberships for the 2020-21 Broadway season.
After more than eight years of active planning, the Tanger Center is scheduled to open in March.
The exact opening date has not been announced. But events in the new downtown venue already have been set for March: comedian Jay Leno on March 22, actress Sally Field on March 24 and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra on March 28.
They will help to launch a lineup of touring Broadway productions and concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
The opening will mark the fruition of a planning process that began in 2012. That’s when a community task force began tackling the issue of replacing War Memorial Auditorium with a performing arts center.
At one time, it was expected to open in 2017.
Now, crews continue to work on the 3,023-seat, 110,000-square-foot building with an exterior primarily of limestone, glass and stucco at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
Seats are being installed. Substantial completion of construction is scheduled for Feb. 9, followed by several weeks of installing custom equipment — including two state-of-the-art sound systems, Andrew Brown said.
The center is named for the CEO of Tanger Outlets, who pledged $7.5 million for the project.
Staff Writer Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.