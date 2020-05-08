water generic
GREENSBORO — Greensboro's Water Resources department is asking building owners, property managers and homeowners to keep their water supply safe by flushing pipes during the economic shutdown. 

This is important for people who are responsible for buildings and properties that have been shut down or vacant for a long period of time during the North Carolina stay-at-home order, the city said Friday in a news release. 

"This prevents water stagnation, which can lead to taste and odor issues and flushing ensures the water is safe before normal use resumes," Water Resources Director Mike Borchers said in the release. 

The city advises people to run cold water for an extended period in vacant buildings and conducting another flush before occupants return to the building. 

A thorough flush, officials said in the release, includes running water for 10 to 30 minutes through all figures including faucets, shower heads, toilets, washing machines and other appliances. 

People with questions or concerns about water during the COVID-19 crisis can contact the city at 336-373-2489.

