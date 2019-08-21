GREENSBORO — Seven weeks after Greensboro stopped its formal glass recycling pickup at homes, the city now has eight locations where residents can drop off glass they want recycled.
The city said Wednesday it has opened two additional drop-off sites for residents who have too much recycling for their regular residential containers.
The new sites at the White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are for paper, cardboard, metal, plastic — and glass. They are the only overflow sites that will be available, the city said.
A city spokesperson said residents must continue to separate their glass jars and bottles from other recyclables at the additional drop-off sites. There will be a separate bin on site for glass.
The cost is free for residents and $10 for non-residents of Greensboro.
A city news release gives this instruction for the new sites: "when you arrive, proceed to the scale house window for unloading instructions."
The full addresses and hours of the new sites are:
• White Street Landfill, 2503 White St. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 7:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.; Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd. Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Greensboro has six glass-only drop-off sites:
First Presbyterian Church at 108 W. Fisher Ave. Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road. Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Road. Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive. McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave. Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.
The city says that glass bottles and jars should be empty, clean, and dry. Paper labels do not need to be removed. Lids, caps, and corks cannot be recycled with the glass and should be put in the trash.
Glass dropped off at these locations will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants, which will be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in North Carolina.