BURLINGTON - Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of a home Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Elder Way, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

The call for help came at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and the first units were on scene within a few minutes, firefighters said. The family was already outside when firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire, which had spread to the attic.

During firefighters' search of the home, they found the family cat unharmed. 

Damage estimates are approximately $125,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents, rendering the structure uninhabitable, fire officials said.

Firefighters were assisted by the Burlington Police Department, Alamance County EMS, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, and the American Red Cross, who is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, fire officials said.

