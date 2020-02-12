GREENSBORO — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has changed the location for his scheduled Greensboro stop on Thursday.
The new location is the Cadillac Service Garage event venue at 304 E. Market St.
The Bloomberg campaign said that the event is open to the public. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the expected start is 9:30 a.m.
Greensboro is second on a three-city tour of the state, including an early morning stop in Winston-Salem followed by a Raleigh appearance.
The former New York City mayor has spent millions in advertising in North Carolina ahead of the March 3 Democratic presidential primary.
A High Point University poll released Wednesday said that Bloomberg is ranked third in North Carolina among likely Democratic voters for the primary with 16% saying they prefer him. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads among likely voters with 24% and Sen. Bernie Sanders comes in second with 20%.
The businessman, who founded business-information and news service Bloomberg LP in 1981, is now the eighth-wealthiest American with a net worth of $62 billion as of Wednesday, according to Forbes.
