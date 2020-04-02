ASHEVILLE — The Biltmore Estate is furloughing 2,200 employees after temporarily closing its doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Wednesday that the 8,000-acre estate hadn't closed its doors since World War II. It first opened to the public in 1930.
The 250-room chateau was built by businessman George Vanderbilt in the late 19th Century. It anchors an estate that is home to a winery, hotels, restaurants and a working farm.
The estate opened as a tourist attraction during the Great Depression as a way to help the area economically.
These days the estate typically draws about 1.4 million visitors a year.
"This is undoubtedly the most painful time we have experienced in our company," estate President and CEO Bill Cecil Jr. said in a statement. "Staffing measures are temporary and intended to end as soon as business can resume. We will survive this setback and we will recover."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.