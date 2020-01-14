RODANTHE — A North Carolina man taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather was bitten by a shark while surfing off the coast Monday afternoon, according to a chief beach ranger.
A 26-year-old was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital about 2:30 p.m. with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, according to Boone Vandzura, chief ranger with Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
The bite victim was identified as Samuel Horne from Manteo, his cousin Justin Copeland told The Virginian-Pilot. Horne was paddling in the surf near Sudie Payne Road in Rodanthe when he was bitten on the foot, Vandzura said. He will need stitches or staples to repair the injury, Copeland noted.
Copeland said he and Horne have surfed for years on the Outer Banks without getting bit and had never spotted a shark during the winter months. The water was about 60 degrees on Monday, temperatures more in line with early summer than January, he added.
