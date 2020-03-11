GRAHAM — Police have arrested an Alamance-Burlington School JV wrestling coach and an 18-year-old student on multiple felony sex offense charges alleging assaults of a middle schooler on a school bus, according to arrest warrants.
Video evidence obtained by the Alamance County Sheriff's Office showed a Southern Alamance High School student physically assaulting and attempting to sexually assault a Southern Alamance Middle School student on the school bus, according to the warrants.
The warrant said the coach, acting as a substitute bus driver that day, "encouraged" the assaults while making sexual comments to the male high school student during the alleged assault of the 14-year-old girl.
Police said the assaults happened March 2 through March 4. School officials and law enforcement were notified March 5, the warrants said.
Brandon Tyler Lane, of Burlington, is facing felony charges of second-degree forcible sex offense, four counts of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor sexual battery.
Samuel Bradly Freeze, 42, of Graham, was charged with felony aiding and abetting attempted second-degree forcible sex, one count of felony child abuse and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse.
The Alamance-Burlington School System ordered Freeze to be dismissed on March 10 in a closed session meeting, according to the school system's personnel report.
Jenny Faulkner, public information officer of Alamance-Burlington Schools, said Freeze had been a substitute bus driver for 17 years and had worked as an in-school suspension teacher since 2001. He was hired as JV wrestling coach of the high school in October 2019.
It is typical for middle and high school students to ride the same bus if they are on the same bus route, Faulkner said.
A bus in the ABSS school district, she said, has a about 24 seats, and about 50 to 60 students would be riding one route.
Police said that additional charges are still possible. Anyone with information can call the Special Victims Unit of the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 336-570-6300.
