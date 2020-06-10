GREENSBORO — Greensboro will be the lone large city in the state to give its workers a cost-of-living salary increase in the coming budget year, and one that's higher than the city manager had first recommended.
City Manager David Parrish will revise his budget proposal to include a 2% cost-of-living wage increase for employees.
That makes Greensboro the only major city in the state to offer such an increase this year. City officials showed the City Council at its Tuesday meeting a list of the state's top 12 cities, including Winston-Salem, High Point, Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham. Only Greensboro had proposed a cost-of-living increase for the coming year.
The decline in consumer spending related to the coronavirus pandemic is reducing sales tax revenues for cities and counties across the state, many of which are responding by tightening their proposed budgets for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Parrish, who has found areas to tighten the city budget, had suggested that the city's 3,000 employees get a cost-of-living pay raise of 1.5%. That meant about $1.5 million in the city's overall proposed budget of $612.5 million.
But early in the budget discussion process, Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said the city's rank-and-file deserved more and that she has been talking to many workers who have been disappointed by the city's pay increases.
The more the better, Hightower said.
But on Tuesday at a council work session, Parrish explained that for every half percentage point, the city would spend about $500,000. A 3% raise for employees would add another $1.5 million to the budget and require the city to reduce travel and training, reduce its contribution to employees' cost for healthcare and reduce the city's contribution to a popular nonprofit business capital fund, Parrish said.
Several council members supported a higher wage increase for workers, but differed on ways to get there.
Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said a bigger increase would be nice but, "we've got to look at the budget in the worst case scenario." Perhaps, she said, if city income is better than expected, employees could get a bonus later in the year above a 1.5% raise.
Councilman Justin Outling said that a higher wage increase could put the city in financial jeopardy in the year ahead if revenues are even lower than expected, leading to the possibility of employee layoffs.
"That would be devastating," he said.
Parrish and the council agreed informally that he would adjust his budget proposal to include a 2% raise for employees. Council is expected to approve the budget at its next regular business meeting on June 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.