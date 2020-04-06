LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms dramatically worsened Monday, just a day after he was admitted for what were said to be routine tests.
Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the first major world leader to be confirmed to have the virus.
Downing Street said Johnson was conscious and did not require ventilation, but he was moved into intensive care in case he needs it later, his office said in a statement.
Britain has no official post of deputy prime minister, but Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been designated to take over should Johnson become incapacitated.
A grave-looking Raab said Johnson was “in safe hands” at the hospital.
“The government’s business will continue,” Raab said. He said Johnson had asked him “to deputize for him where needed in driving forward the government’s plans to defeat coronavirus.”
As coronavirus cases surge, 3 in 4 U.S. hospitals already treating patients
WASHINGTON — Three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report that finds hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as cases rocket toward their projected peak.
A report Monday from a federal watchdog agency warns that different, widely reported problems are feeding off each other in a vicious cycle. Such problems include insufficient tests, slow results, scarcity of protective gear, the shortage of breathing machines for seriously ill patients and burned-out staffs anxious for their own safety.
“There’s this sort of domino effect,” said Ann Maxwell, an assistant inspector general at the Department of Health and Human Services. “These challenges play off each other and exacerbate the situation. There’s a cascade effect.”
The inspector general’s report is based on a telephone survey of 323 hospitals around the country, from March 23-27. With hundreds of new coronavirus cases daily, the situation is becoming more dire for many the nation’s 6,000 hospitals. Others can still scramble to prepare.
Honor Blackman, who played ‘Bond girl’ Pussy Galore, dies at 94
Honor Blackman, the British actress whose portrayal of sultry heroine Pussy Galore captivated filmgoers in the 1964 James Bond movie “Goldfinger,” has died. She was 94. She died at her home in Lewes, England, of natural causes.
Taking on the role in her late 30s, Blackman was the most senior “Bond girl” and one of only two leading actresses to be older than her Agent 007 costar in the first half-century of the franchise. Athletic and eloquent with a husky voice, she portrayed the blonde, pantsuit-wearing jet pilot and judo expert to such acclaim that she set the blueprint for other no-nonsense, headstrong Bond women.
Catch this week’s supermoon, biggest and brightest of year
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A supermoon rises in the sky this week, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year.
Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. The moon will be 221,855 miles away at its fullest tonight, making it appear larger and more brilliant.
NASA is encouraging everyone to look skyward, whether it’s outside or through a living room window.
Supreme Court rules for federal employee over age discrimination
WASHINGTON — Well, OK, boomer.
The Supreme Court made it easier Monday for federal employees 40 and older to sue for age discrimination.
The justices ruled 8-1 that federal workers have a lower hurdle to overcome than their counterparts in the private sector. The decision came in the case in which Chief Justice John Roberts, 65, invoked the “OK, boomer” meme during arguments in January for the first time in high-court records.
The court issued the opinion without taking the bench for the third straight week because of the coronavirus. Arguments scheduled for the spring have been postponed indefinitely.
The Associated Press
