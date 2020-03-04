High Point’s first Declan’s Playground at Johnson Street Park was dedicated in November 2017. On March 15, Declan’s sixth playground will open to the public at 2 p.m. at Deep River Park at 1529 Skeet Club Road in High Point. Lee Tillery, director of the High Point Parks & Recreation Department, said “We are so honored that they have chosen Deep River as the next site for one of these amazing play structures.”