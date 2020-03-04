HIGH POINT — A dark-haired, dark-eyed baby boy with a chin dimple was born in September 2008 to Nicole and Rich Donoghue. His name was Declan and his big, bright personality emerged early.
He was a verbal toddler, mastering words like “quesadilla” and “ratatouille” to everyone’s delight. A video taken by his parents shows him singing “God Bless America” like a champ, nailing every word and waving around a “Toy Story” figurine like a conductor’s baton.
Puzzling illnesses came early, too. Declan struggled with the aspiration of liquids, fevers that came too often, pneumonia and arthritis. Some treatments helped, but not for long. Throughout, even as doctors worked to find the cause of his illness, the Donoghues made memories and found happiness and solace in life’s simple joys. Declan went to daycare, where he made friends. He loved his backyard swing set and his pets. Even when he didn’t feel well, he played.
Declan passed away in September 2010, at the age of 2, from a rare immune genetic disorder called X-linked Chronic Granulomatous Disease. Nicole and Rich Donoghue were determined to honor Declan’s brief life and the concept of play quickly became their focus. Even before notice of his passing was printed in the newspaper, the Declan Donoghue Foundation was created. The first official Declan’s Playground was completed at Harmon Park in Kernersville, almost exactly one year later.
On March 15, Declan’s sixth playground will open to the public at 2 p.m. at Deep River Park at 1529 Skeet Club Road in High Point.
“We are excited to be building Declan’s sixth playground and our second in partnership with the city of High Point,” said Nicole Donoghue. “It is especially important to us to be building it this year, as we are remembering and honoring Declan’s legacy 10 years after he passed away. In 10 years, we have built six playgrounds and each one has a special place in our hearts.
“This particular Declan’s Playground has extra special meaning, because the previous playground at Deep River was also built in the memory of a little girl who passed away. We believe that replacing an older playground with a new playground — both honoring the love for our children — is simply meant to be.”
Lee Tillery, director of the High Point Parks & Recreation Department, expressed gratitude for the foundation’s work.
“We are so honored that they have chosen Deep River as the next site for one of these amazing play structures,” Tillery said.
To raise money to build playgrounds, the Donoghues created Declan’s Dash, an annual 5K run and walk held in May. About every two years, Declan’s Dash generates enough funding to pay for half of a new play structure, which may replace an aging one, or build one where no play structure previously existed. Declan’s Playgrounds have been installed in Greensboro, High Point and Kernersville.
The next Declan’s Dash 5K will be held May 9. To learn more about this event or the Declan Donoghue Foundation, please visit www.declansfoundation.org.
Kosmic March Madness
March means March Madness — with a twist. Think you can shoot? How about in the dark? Bring the kids in their neon best to compete in the free throw and 3-point shot contests under the glow of the black lights. Kosmic March Madness will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Allen Jay Recreation Center (1073 East Springfield Road in High Point). Please call 336-883-3509 for details.
Pi Camp
Do you remember from your math classes that Pi equals 3.14? To celebrate International Pi Day on March 14, children ages 8-12 are invited to spend the day with Piedmont Environmental Center naturalists exploring the early spring forest through “Pi”-themed activities.
Campers will practice math skills when they investigate organisms in the lake, study woodpeckers and other cavity-nesting birds, observe the microscopic features of plants, and bake apple and cherry pies in a solar oven and over the campfire.
Campers need to dress for outdoor activity and bring a bag lunch, two snacks and a water bottle. Cost is $25 for PEC members and $35 for non-members; call PEC at 336-883-8531 to learn more.
Discovering Spring Nature Walks
Every Friday in March from 7 to 8:30 a.m., join PEC naturalists for a walk on the trails to observe and follow the emergence of spring. Each morning will bring new sights and sounds as amphibians, wildflowers and birds renew their life cycles. PEC is located at 1220 Penny Road in High Point.
Participants need to dress for the weather and bring binoculars and a water bottle. Walks are free for PEC members; cost is $3.50 per person for non-members. Call 336-883-8531 for details.
Adult Co-Ed Softball League
Park & Rec’s recreational softball league with men’s and coed divisions will play a minimum of 10 regular season games beginning April 6 and advance to a double elimination tournament. Men’s games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays; coed games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Games will be at Deep River Recreation Center (1525 Skeet Club Road in High Point). Cost is $400 per team and registration closes March 26.
For details, call the athletics director at 336-883-3480.
30+ Basketball League
This age 30-plus league is for players who still have game but are tired of trying to keep up with the younger folks. Cost is $100 per team for a minimum eight game regular season plus single elimination tournament. Registration ends March 11; call the athletics director at 336-883-3480 for details.
Oak Hollow Bass Tournament
The annual Bass Fishing Tournament means that spring has arrived at Oak Hollow Lake. Beginning at 7 a.m. March 21, tournament participants will compete to catch five of the biggest largemouth bass for prize money.
Payback is 100% of the entry fees. Entry fee is $50 plus $7 launch fee; launch fees are waived if you register before March 20. There is also an optional $10 Big Fish Pot. Event is rain or shine.
For more information or to register, call 336-883-3494.
Teens on Tour
Teens ages 13-17 are invited to attend an outing to watch the Greensboro Swarm take on the Canton Charge from 6 to 10 p.m. March 21. Bring a friend or come make a new one. Trip departs from Deep River Recreation Center; cost is $15 per person and space is limited. Please call 336-883-3407 to register.
School’s Out Camps
High Point Parks & Recreation offers day camps at several recreation centers on teacher workdays and some school holidays, offering games, arts and crafts, outdoor play and more. The cost is $15 per student; spaces are available March 27 at several locations.
Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point) will also offer an Ozobots Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 27, a great opportunity for those interested in computer programming. Ozobots Camp is $45 per student. Please call Deep River at 336-883-3407 to learn more.
Last Call for 2020 Senior Games Registration
The 2020 Senior Games will be held April 7-May 19; join the 525 people who participated in last year’s Greater High Point Senior Games, a year-round health promotion program for persons “age 50 and better.”
A small registration fee allows participants to play in more than 65 athletic events and 35 art categories, including performing and literary arts.
Email tina.boston@highpointnc.gov or call 336-883-3584 for more information.
