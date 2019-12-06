CHARLOTTE — There are a lot of unusual things about the 2019 Panthers.
Cam Newton will miss all but two games with a foot injury, not the shoulder that had ailed him. Ron Rivera, a beloved coach and person — both by Charlotte and the people in the Panthers organization — was fired with four games to go.
And the offensive coordinator’s son is taking over for his dad.
Among the changes accompanying Rivera’s dismissal Tuesday, Scott Turner is the new offensive coordinator, replacing his father, Norv Turner, who is now the special assistant to the head coach, Perry Fewell.
The younger Turner has been the Panthers quarterbacks coach since 2018. He was also with the Panthers from 2011-12 as the offensive quality control coach, his first role in the NFL.
Turner has spent a lot of time working with his father on different NFL teams, including Minnesota, where he worked with Teddy Bridgewater as quarterbacks coach while his dad was offensive coordinator. He is also a former wide receivers coach with the Browns. But the opportunity ahead of the 37-year-old is a new one. For the first time, he will be calling offensive plays for the entire game.
When it came time to fix the offense, promoting Turner made sense to the former Panthers coach, despite Turner’s inexperience.
“(Panthers owner David Tepper) was trying to figure out what to do on the offensive side, and we talked about it and I said, ‘Dave, I promise you if you talk to Norv about it, he’d be all for giving Scotty the opportunity,’” Rivera said of the coaching change. “I think that’s cool too, because Scotty, he’s on the edge he’s on the precipice, he’s ready. I’m excited for those guys.”
Turner takes over an offense that has allowed the 29th most sacks (45) and turned the ball over in all but one game. It has struggled near the goal-line with Carolina losing four games partly because of issues within its opponents’ 5-yard line. All while having running back Christian McCaffrey, one of the best players in the NFL, setting records left and right.
But despite inconsistencies and injuries, the new coordinator is looking to put his stamp on the offense.
“I’m my own person, it doesn’t matter what the scheme is or whatever, what you’re thinking. My brain works differently and you have 40 seconds to make a play call, the way I’m thinking is going to be different than my dad’s,” Turner said. “I’m really just trying to do whatever I can to be successful against Atlanta.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.