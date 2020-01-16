The Guilford Green Foundation officially opened its new downtown community center on Friday. “It’s vital that our LGBT community have a place they can feel comfortable coming to that’s visible and they know that they are not hidden away somewhere and they are welcomed and included,” said board member Bill Guill at the center’s opening. “This space is going to do all of that for us.” The center, in the former Quizno’s location at 121 N. Greene St. in downtown Greensboro, provides over 1,800-square feet of space with meeting areas, a lounge and a library where people can check out LGBTQ-related media and find local resources.
