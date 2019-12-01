What we do: Promote understanding and respect among all cultures, races and religions through advocacy, education and dialogue.
Wish list: Markers, glue sticks, flip charts, whiteboard, one-inch binders, binder tab dividers, standing desks/standing desk converters, food from local restaurants to feed Anytown volunteers (20 people) during trainings.
To donate: Erika Rain Wilhite, 336-272-0359 or ewilhite@nccjtriad.org. Also, 713 N. Greene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.