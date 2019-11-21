RALEIGH — N.C. State’s new deadline to respond to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations related to violations committed by the basketball program is Dec. 9.
The NCAA sent N.C. State the new timetable on Thursday, according to Fred Demarest, a senior associate athletics director for the school.
The NCAA sent the original NOA, with four violations related to Dennis Smith Jr.’s tenure in 2016 and ‘17, in July. The school was given 90 days but the original deadline was delayed by the NCAA in September.
The NCAA will have 60 days to respond to N.C. State’s response and a hearing with the Committee on Infractions will then be scheduled. The punishment phase would follow the hearing.
The NOA includes two major violations, connected to an alleged payment of $40,000 during the recruiting process to Smith. Former coach Mark Gottfried and former assistant coach Orlando Early are tied to the two Level I violations.
The school was tied to two Level II violations related to excessive complimentary tickets for Smith’s family and for a failure to monitor the ticket process.
Smith has since denied being paid by “anyone at N.C. State.”
