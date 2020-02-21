Hornets Bulls Basketball

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, top, goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

Despite having an abundance of salary-cap space for the first time since summer 2016, Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak isn’t planning to deviate from the deliberate rebuilding process the organization has put in place this season. Story, B4.

