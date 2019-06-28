Kawhi Leonard is planning meetings in Los Angeles. Kevin Durant will do the same in New York.
Those are the cities where they’ll begin free agency.
Where they will end it will finally start to get clearer soon.
NBA teams will start opening their checkbooks today at 6 p.m. Eastern, when the negotiating window for one of the most hotly anticipated free-agent periods in history begins and with more than 200 players — including two dozen players with at least one All-Star appearance on their resumes — eligible to change teams in the coming weeks.
“Some people could say, ‘Oh my God, look at all that player movement,’” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last season. “On the other hand, that player movement could be very positive for a lot of teams.”
Leonard, Durant, Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson, Nikola Vucevic and Khris Middleton are among the top players who will be deciding whether to change addresses or not.
If Boston loses both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, then Walker seems like the logical next target for the Celtics.
No deals can be signed until July 6 because of the league’s annual moratorium, although players and teams can enter into agreements starting today.
“There’s a lot of obviously decisions that will go into the summer,” said Golden State guard Stephen Curry. “And we’ll deal with those accordingly.”
Everyone will, and won’t have a choice.
Changes could shift the balance of NBA power considerably — especially if Durant leaves the Warriors and Leonard leaves the NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
Durant and Leonard were asked countless times last season about their free-agent plans.
Neither offered much of a hint.
“I just want to play and just let people remember that I played hard at both ends of the floor, I was a winner, and that’s basically it,” Leonard said during the NBA Finals, on his way to winning his second ring and second finals MVP award.