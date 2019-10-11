SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a law that will make the state the first to allow employers, co-workers and teachers to seek gun violence restraining orders against other people.
The bill was vetoed twice by former governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, and goes beyond a measure that he signed allowing only law enforcement officers and immediate family members to ask judges to temporarily take away peoples’ guns when they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.
Newsom is also a Democrat and signed a companion bill allowing the gun violence restraining orders to last one and five years, although the gun owners could petition to end those restrictions earlier.
The new laws are were among 15 gun-related laws that Newsom approved as the state strengthens what the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence calls the nation’s toughest restrictions.
Protesters in Haiti loot stores, clash with police
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Thousands of protesters clashed with police as they looted stores and tried to break through a barricade leading toward the residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on Friday in one of the biggest demonstrations in weeks to demand his resignation. The violence came a day after a journalist covering the demonstrations was fatally shot in his car.
A group of motorcycle drivers gunned their engines in front of the police barricade blocking the sole street leading to the upscale Port-au-Prince neighborhood, with one person holding up a dead dog that had been dragged through the streets by a rope. A small group yelled: “Here’s Jovenel!”
Police fired tear gas and bullets into the air. Protesters burned tires and spilled oil on streets in parts of Haiti’s capital, warning the demonstrations could get even more violent as anger over corruption, rising inflation and a lack of basic goods continued to roil the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country.
Chris Cuomo apologizes for remark at LGBTQ town hall
NEW YORK — Chris Cuomo is apologizing for a remark at the top of a CNN town hall on LGBTQ issues that angered some members of the community and their supporters.
When Sen. Kamala Harris took the stage Thursday and told Cuomo that her personal pronouns were “she, her and hers,” Cuomo answered “mine, too.” He was swiftly criticized for appearing to make fun of the practice.
Cuomo tweeted after the town hall that he shouldn’t have said it.
He wrote that he was an ally of the LGBTQ community and is committed to equality.
The televised forum featuring the Democratic presidential candidates was held in Los Angeles.
Big avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness record
WAILUKU, Hawaii — A Hawaii family has won a place with the Guinness World Records for the world’s heaviest avocado.
The Pokini family from the island of Maui received the Guinness certificate this week for the avocado weighing 5.6 pounds, The Maui News reported Thursday.
The average avocado weighs about 6 ounces, according to Guinness officials.
The Pokini family’s avocado tree is more than 10 years old and 20 feet tall. Mark Pokini planted it when his son was born, using a seed from his brother-in-law’s tree on Oahu island, he said.
The prize avocado was put to good use when the family “made a whole bunch of guacamole” to share with relatives and friends, she said.
