NEW YORK — A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a rain-shrouded midtown Manhattan skyscraper Monday, killing the pilot and briefly triggering memories of 9/11, even though it appeared to be an accident unrelated to terrorism.
Authorities say the helicopter took off from a Manhattan helipad and was in the air for about 11 minutes before it crashed.
Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Monday that the privately owned aircraft, which was used for executive travel, took off from a pad on the East River. He says it may have been headed to its home airport in Linden, N.J. The helicopter struck the 750-foot-tall AXA Equitable building, near Times Square and Trump Tower, just before 1:45 p.m. The crash shook the building and forced office workers to flee on elevators and down stairs.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who spoke to reporters at the scene, said the impact caused a fire, but it was under control. Rescue vehicles swarmed to the building. The response immediately evoked memories of the Sept. 11 attacks.
“If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD, right, from 9/11. And I remember that morning all too well. So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes,” Cuomo said.
Iranian official says ‘economic war’ by U.S. threatens safety
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s foreign minister warned the U.S. on Monday that it “cannot expect to stay safe” after launching what he described as an economic war against Tehran, taking a hard-line stance amid a visit by Germany’s top diplomat seeking to defuse tensions.
A stern-faced Mohammad Javad Zarif offered a series of threats over the ongoing tensions gripping the Persian Gulf. The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s decision over a year ago to withdraw America from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Trump also reinstated tough sanctions on Iran, targeting its oil sector.
“Mr. Trump himself has announced that the U.S. has launched an economic war against Iran,” Zarif said. “The only solution for reducing tensions in this region is stopping that economic war.”
Zarif also warned: “Whoever starts a war with us will not be the one who finishes it.”
Zarif’s ramped-up rhetoric marked a sharp departure for the U.S.-educated diplomat and signals that Iran is taking a harder line toward the West. His public threats, which came during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, were striking because Zarif was the one who helped secure the nuclear deal, alongside the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani. However, he does not make the decision on whether to go to war. That is left to the supreme leader.
Maas insisted his country and other European nations want to salvage the deal, but he acknowledged there were limits. “We won’t be able to do miracles, but we are trying as best as we can to do prevent its failure,” he said.
Attack leaves 95 dead in central Mali as ethnic strife grows
BAMAKO, Mali — Assailants raided a central Mali village early Monday, killing at least 95 people in the latest massacre in a growing ethnic conflict that has been enflamed by Islamic extremists, government officials said.
Nineteen people were missing after the ethnic Dogon village of Sobame Da was attacked around 3 a.m., said Interior Security Ministry spokesman Amadou Sangho. Homes were burned and animals slaughtered, the government said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though tensions have been high since a Dogon militia was accused of carrying out a massacre in an ethnic Peuhl village in March that left at least 157 dead. It was the conflict’s deadliest attack yet.