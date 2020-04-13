Kyle Larson during practice for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) 6/24/2018: Larson Derik Hamilton Larson Derik Hamilton SONOMA, CA — JUNE 23: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 23, 2018 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NASCARMEDIA.COM SONOMA, CA — JUNE 23: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 23, 2018 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NASCARMEDIA.COM 8/18/2018: Kyle Larson turned a lap of 127.792 Friday to claim the pole for Saturday night’s race. Derik Hamilton Kyle Larson turned a lap of 127.792 Friday to claim the pole for Saturday night’s race. Derik Hamilton