NASCAR Pocono Auto Racing

Kyle Larson during practice for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) 6/24/2018: Larson Derik Hamilton Larson Derik Hamilton SONOMA, CA — JUNE 23: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 23, 2018 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NASCARMEDIA.COM SONOMA, CA — JUNE 23: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 23, 2018 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NASCARMEDIA.COM 8/18/2018: Kyle Larson turned a lap of 127.792 Friday to claim the pole for Saturday night’s race. Derik Hamilton Kyle Larson turned a lap of 127.792 Friday to claim the pole for Saturday night’s race. Derik Hamilton

 Derik Hamilton

Driver Kyle Larson is suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing on Monday for using a racial slur on a livestream during a virtual race. The star driver said there was "no excuse" for his comment.

