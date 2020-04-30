NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

Joey Logano celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

 Ralph Freso

NASCAR plans to resume its 2020 Cup Series season with two Wednesday and two Sunday races that are scheduled to take place at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning May 17. Fans will not be allowed to attend any of the races. Story, C5.

