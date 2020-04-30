NASCAR plans to resume its 2020 Cup Series season with two Wednesday and two Sunday races that are scheduled to take place at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina and Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning May 17. Fans will not be allowed to attend any of the races. Story, C5.
NASCAR unveils modified racing schedule, with no fans in stands
MOST POPULAR
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
From parent to provider, Michael Lee Jordan was many things to many people. Until COVID-19 took that away.
-
New grading policy from state has major differences from prior Guilford County Schools plans
-
Much of Greensboro's history, and that of America, comes from South Benbow Road
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.