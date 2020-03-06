AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR’s semifinal race in Phoenix last fall was a bit of a snooze. The racing wasn’t very compelling because it was so hard to pass, and it was a big reason the sport decided to shake up its rules package for short tracks in an effort to get a little more excitement.
Phoenix Raceway will be the testing ground for those changes today. Veteran driver Clint Bowyer said it was hard to tell much difference during early runs in the desert, though he wouldn’t be surprised if things change in a big way when the race begins.
“Who knows?” Bowyer said. “Maybe there will be some more chaos.”
A little more drama would be a welcome development at the mile Phoenix Raceway that will also host the championship-deciding race in November.
The rules package introduced last season was altered during the offseason when NASCAR made changes to the specifications for short tracks, including a smaller rear spoiler for the cars.
NASCAR said the changes mirror similar rules that were used during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Phoenix is the first stop on the schedule affected by the changes and drivers are interested to see the changes that result.
Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin — who qualified third in a Toyota — said drivers who tried the smaller spoiler in simulators said it’s a big adjustment.
“The guys that run good or win this weekend are either going to have a setup that they hit on that is good or they acclimated quicker to this package back to where we were,” Hamlin said.
Hamlin is trying to win his second straight race in Phoenix. His win last year race vaulted him into the championship round in Homestead, though the title was won by Kyle Busch.
Hamlin is one of the best current drivers to not win a Cup series championship even though he was close in 2010, 2014 and last season. He’s off to a good start once again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.