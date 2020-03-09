NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

Joey Logano does a burnout across the start/finish line after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

 Ralph Freso

A busy first month for NASCAR came to a close with a three-race West Coast swing marked by both a surprise appearance from injured driver Ryan Newman and a successful preview of the rules package that will decide this year’s Cup Series champion. Story, B10.

