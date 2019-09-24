February
Feb. 9: Advance Auto Parts Clash (Daytona International Speedway), 3 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Feb. 13: Gander RV Duel 1 (Daytona International Speedway), 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Feb. 13: Gander RV Duel 2 (Daytona International Speedway), 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Feb. 16: Daytona 500 (Daytona International Speedway), 2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Feb. 23: Pennzoil 400 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway), 7 p.m. (Fox)
March
March 1: Auto Club 400 (Auto Club Speedway), 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
March 8: TicketGuardian 500 (ISM Raceway), 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
March 15: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Atlanta Motor Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox)
March 22: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead (Homestead-Miami Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox)
March 29: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Texas Motor Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
April
April 5: Food City 500 (Bristol Motor Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
April 19: Toyota Owners 400 (Richmond Raceway), 2 p.m. (Fox)
April 26: GEICO 500 (Talladega Superspeedway), 2 p.m. (Fox)
May
May 3: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover (Dover International Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
May 9: STP 500 (Martinsville Speedway), 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
May 16: NASCAR All Star Open (Charlotte Motor Speedway), 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
May 16: NASCAR All Star Race (Charlotte Motor Speedway), 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
May 24: Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway), 6 p.m. (FOX)
May 31: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas (Kansas Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
June
June 7: FireKeepers Casino 400 (Michigan International Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
June 14: Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Sonoma Raceway), 3 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)
June 21: Camping World 400 (Chicagoland Speedway), 2:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)
June 27: NASCAR Cup Series Race 1 At Pocono (Pocono Raceway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)
June 28: NASCAR Cup Series Race 2 At Pocono (Pocono Raceway), 3:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)
July
July 5: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard (Indianapolis Motor Speedway), 3:30 p.m. (NBC)
July 11: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Kentucky Speedway), 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)
July 19: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (New Hampshire Motor Speedway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)
August
Aug. 9: Consumers Energy 400 (Michigan International Speedway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)
Aug. 16: Go Bowling at The Glen (Watkins Glen International), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)
Aug. 23: Drydene 400 (Dover International Speedway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)
Aug. 29: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Daytona International Speedway), 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
September
Sep. 6: Bojangles’ Southern 500 (Darlington Raceway), 6 p.m. (NBC Sports)
Sep. 12: Federated Auto Parts 400 (Richmond Raceway), 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)
Sep. 19: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Bristol Motor Speedway), 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)
Sep. 27: South Point 400 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway), 7 p.m. (NBC Sports)
October
Oct. 4: 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Talladega Superspeedway), 2 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11: Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 18: Hollywood Casino 400 (Kansas Speedway), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 25: AAA Texas 500 (Texas Motor Speedway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)
November
Nov. 1: First Data 500 (Martinsville Speedway), 2 p.m. (NBC)
Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway (ISM Raceway), 3 p.m. (NBC)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.