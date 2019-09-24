February

Feb. 9: Advance Auto Parts Clash (Daytona International Speedway), 3 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Feb. 13: Gander RV Duel 1 (Daytona International Speedway), 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Feb. 13: Gander RV Duel 2 (Daytona International Speedway), 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Feb. 16: Daytona 500 (Daytona International Speedway), 2:30 p.m. (Fox)

Feb. 23: Pennzoil 400 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway), 7 p.m. (Fox)

March

March 1: Auto Club 400 (Auto Club Speedway), 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

March 8: TicketGuardian 500 (ISM Raceway), 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

March 15: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Atlanta Motor Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox)

March 22: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead (Homestead-Miami Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox)

March 29: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Texas Motor Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

April

April 5: Food City 500 (Bristol Motor Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

April 19: Toyota Owners 400 (Richmond Raceway), 2 p.m. (Fox)

April 26: GEICO 500 (Talladega Superspeedway), 2 p.m. (Fox)

May

May 3: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover (Dover International Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

May 9: STP 500 (Martinsville Speedway), 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

May 16: NASCAR All Star Open (Charlotte Motor Speedway), 7 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

May 16: NASCAR All Star Race (Charlotte Motor Speedway), 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

May 24: Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway), 6 p.m. (FOX)

May 31: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas (Kansas Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

June

June 7: FireKeepers Casino 400 (Michigan International Speedway), 2 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

June 14: Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Sonoma Raceway), 3 p.m. (Fox Sports 1)

June 21: Camping World 400 (Chicagoland Speedway), 2:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)

June 27: NASCAR Cup Series Race 1 At Pocono (Pocono Raceway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)

June 28: NASCAR Cup Series Race 2 At Pocono (Pocono Raceway), 3:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)

July

July 5: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard (Indianapolis Motor Speedway), 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

July 11: Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Kentucky Speedway), 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)

July 19: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (New Hampshire Motor Speedway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)

August

Aug. 9: Consumers Energy 400 (Michigan International Speedway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)

Aug. 16: Go Bowling at The Glen (Watkins Glen International), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)

Aug. 23: Drydene 400 (Dover International Speedway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)

Aug. 29: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Daytona International Speedway), 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

September

Sep. 6: Bojangles’ Southern 500 (Darlington Raceway), 6 p.m. (NBC Sports)

Sep. 12: Federated Auto Parts 400 (Richmond Raceway), 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)

Sep. 19: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (Bristol Motor Speedway), 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)

Sep. 27: South Point 400 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway), 7 p.m. (NBC Sports)

October

Oct. 4: 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Talladega Superspeedway), 2 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 11: Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 18: Hollywood Casino 400 (Kansas Speedway), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 25: AAA Texas 500 (Texas Motor Speedway), 3 p.m. (NBC Sports)

November

Nov. 1: First Data 500 (Martinsville Speedway), 2 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway (ISM Raceway), 3 p.m. (NBC)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments